UP Accident: 4 Dead As High-speed Truck Laden With Gravel Overturns, Colliding With Alto Car | X

Massive accident was reported in Sonbhadra of Uttar Pradesh when a high-speed truck laden with gravel overturned, colliding with an Alto car. Four members of a single family lost their lives in the accident. The victims were identified as residents of Singrauli-Khutar in Madhya Pradesh. Police said, "Four members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Singhrauli namely, Raman Prasad Sharma, Reeta Devi, Sukvarya Devi and Deepak Sharma were on their way to Varanasi in their alto car died when a truck overturned."

Several accidents reported in UP in a month

Earlier in February, a similar accident was reported in Uttar pradesh on 24 February. A tractor trolley carrying pilgrims had overturned killing 15 persons. Over a dozen others were injured in the accident that took place in Kasganj, 260 km southwest of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajeev Agarwal said that the deceased comprised seven children and eight women.

On Feb 6th, six persons of a family died in an accident that took place near Jagannathpur village on Sandalpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the early hours of Monday. Two children were injured and were admitted to a hospital. The family was returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. According to reports, the driver apparently lost control and the car overturned in a drain.