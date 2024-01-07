Youth Crushed To Death By Truck While Crossing Road Amid Fog In UP's Unnao; Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Unnao: In a shocking incident, a young man was crushed to death by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The incident was caught on camera and the horrific video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man who was trying to cross the road was crushed by the truck that was suspected to be coming out of the petrol pump.

The video was captured on CCTV

The victim has been identified as Shamim Khan and is said to be a resident of Asha Kheda. The incident occurred at the Asha Kheda Petrol Pump in the Sohramau Police Station area. The video was captured on the CCTV installed nearby the petrol pump.

The visibility seems to be lower due to the fog

It can be seen in the video that the incident unfolded in the morning, and the visibility seems to be lower due to the fog during the winter season. Two people were trying to cross the road. The other person stopped on noticing the truck, however, the victim proceeded and was mowed down by the truck while he was in the middle of the road.

The reason for the accident may be the fog

The truck was coming at a slow speed while it was exiting the petrol pump. The reason for the accident may be the fog and lower visibility due to the fog. The truck driver would have applied the brakes if he had noticed the young man crossing the road.

Shamim Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital

The onlookers rushed to the victim and pulled him from underneath the truck. Shamim Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died while he was receiving treatment at the hospital. The hospital authorities declared him dead. There are no reports of police action in connection with the matter. The video is going viral on social media.