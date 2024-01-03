Accident Caught on Camera: Biker Runs Over Pedestrian Attempting To Cross Road In Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka accident |

A dramatic Video of a massive accident has surfaced from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. In the video, a motorist is seen riding his motor-bike in high speed. Meanwhile, a pedestrian came running in the middle of the road, attempting to cross over. The biker lost control over his vehicle and ended up riding over the pedestrian. In the process the bike too skidded and crashed. The entire incident was captured on a cctv camera installed in the area.

No confirmation has been received on the details of casualties or injuries. Exact location of the accident is also yet to be ascertained.

The #CCTV of the road #accident in #Karnataka's @Chikkamagaluru district has set a prime example of how human life is at risk if the traffic rules of stop, watch and proceed are not obeyed. pic.twitter.com/Ngn9yInx5j — Bharathirajan (@bharathircc) January 3, 2024

Past accidents in Karnataka

The incident comes a day after in three separate accidents, three persons including a techie died in Bengaluru city in the wee hours of Monday after New Year celebrations. Fatal accidents were reported in Bellandur, Hennur and Whitefield traffic police limits. The victims were reportedly returning home after New Year celebrations when they met with the unfortunate accidents.

Major rise in accidents in Karanataka

Media reports said that Karnataka and its capital, Bengaluru, saw a rise in road accidents in 2022, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report released recently. The number of road accidents in Karnataka went up from 34,647 in 2021 to 39,762 in 2022.

Media reports suggested that as per data, bikers formed a major chunk of victims in road accidents at Karnataka.