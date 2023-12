Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar | Twitter

The State Minority Department’s Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation (MAMEDC) will hold a training workshop for the needy beneficiaries of the minority community at National Urdu School Ground, Jamal Shah Colony, Sillod on December 9 and 10.



The minority development and marketing minister Abdul Sattar appealed to the beneficiaries to take advantage of this opportunity.

The beneficiaries are provided benefits of various government schemes and financial aid/loans through MAMEDC.