153-Year-Old Shriram Rathotsav Held With Devotional Fervour In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon Shriram Mandir Sansthan, the village deity of Jalgaon city and a great tradition of the Warkari sect, celebrated the grand Jalgaon city Shriram Rathotsav with great joy on Sunday, as every year, on the occasion of Kartiki Prabodhani Ekadashi.

A large number of devotees from various parts of the district come for this Rathotsav. It is believed by devotees that the Pandurang of Pandhari actually comes to Jalgaon.

On the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi, today, Sunday, at 4 am, Kakad Aarti, Mahabhishek of the festive idol of Lord Shri Ram, Maha Aarti at 7 am, Bhajans of communal tradition from 7:30 to 8:30 am, followed by Mahapujan of Shri Ram Rath in the temple premises at 10:30 am, according to the lineage tradition, by the Chief Trustee of Shri Ram Mandir Sanstha, the present Pancham Gadipati Haribhakti Parayan Shri Mangesh Maharaj Joshi (the fifth descendant of Shri Appa Maharaj) and the entire Brahmavrinda congregation of the city chanting Veda Mantras.

The great saint of the Warkari sect and the original saint of Shri Ram Mandir Sansthan, Sant Appa Maharaj, started this Rathotsav festival in 1794 by bringing together 18 pagad castes of the Hindu community. Today, 153 years have passed since this festival and with the cooperation of numerous devotees of Jalgaon, this Rathotsav festival is burning continuously.

As per the tradition, the Maha Aarti of Shri Ram Rath was performed b Mangesh Maharaj and the chief guests and dignitaries of the chariot festival were felicitated by the Sansthan.

Later, the Aarti of the festive idol of Lord Shri Ramchandra, who was riding on the Shri Ram Rath, was performed and the idol was placed on the chariot. At 12:30 in the afternoon, the Dindis ceremony of the Shri Ram Rath decorated with garlands began with the shouts of Lord Shri Ram.

The front of the chariot was occupied by Sanai, Nagara playing, Choughada, Flag bearers, Band Patak, Warkari communal Bhajani Mandal. The grand Jalgaonnagar Dindi Pradakshina Rath Yatra procession, with the bhajans from the surrounding villages, the palanquin with the footwear of Shri Sant Muktabai and the Shri Ramstha behind it, started from Shri Ram Mandir in the presence of distinguished Ram devotees from various areas of Jalgaon city, as well as all the trustees of the Shri Ram Mandir Sansthan and the dignitaries of the Rath Festival.

The Ramsevaks of the Rath Yatra garlanded the Samadhi of Shri Sant Appa Maharaj's best friend Shri Sant Lalshababa in Bhilpura via Shri Ram Mandir, Bhoite Garhi, Ambedkar Nagar, Teli Chowk, Bohragalli, Subhash Chowk, and Saraf Bazar.

After the chariot returned to the Rath Chowk at midnight, the idol of Shri Ram was placed in the palanquin and brought to the Shri Ram Mandir with the sound of music. A large number of devotees had gathered on the Rath Yatra route for darshan.