13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala

13 individuals, including five women, have been arrested for shooting a pornographic film in Lonavala, officials reported on Saturday.

According to the police, a group of young men and women from various states had gathered at a villa in Lonavala to produce a pornographic film intended for an OTT platform.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Lonavala Rural Police conducted a raid on the villa and apprehended the 13 individuals.

The police seized cameras and other materials used in the filming of the pornographic content from the location.

This operation was conducted under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police of Lonavala Subdivision, Satyasai Karthik.