 13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala
e-Paper Get App
HomePune13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala

13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala

According to the police, a group of young men and women from various states had gathered at a villa in Lonavala to produce a pornographic film intended for an OTT platform

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala | Representational pic

13 individuals, including five women, have been arrested for shooting a pornographic film in Lonavala, officials reported on Saturday.

According to the police, a group of young men and women from various states had gathered at a villa in Lonavala to produce a pornographic film intended for an OTT platform.

Read Also
Liquor Won't Be Sold On THESE Days In Pune, Maval, Shirur & Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies -...
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Lonavala Rural Police conducted a raid on the villa and apprehended the 13 individuals.

The police seized cameras and other materials used in the filming of the pornographic content from the location.

This operation was conducted under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police of Lonavala Subdivision, Satyasai Karthik.

Read Also
Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala

13, Including 5 Women, Arrested For Shooting Porn Video In Lonavala

In Pictures: Yellow, Red Palas Trees Bloom In Nashik's Mamdapur-Rajapur Sanctuary

In Pictures: Yellow, Red Palas Trees Bloom In Nashik's Mamdapur-Rajapur Sanctuary

Central Railway To Run Pune-Danapur One-Way Special Train; Check For Details Here

Central Railway To Run Pune-Danapur One-Way Special Train; Check For Details Here

Nashik: Massive Electricity Theft Uncovered In Satpur

Nashik: Massive Electricity Theft Uncovered In Satpur

Liquor Won't Be Sold On THESE Days In Pune, Maval, Shirur & Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies -...

Liquor Won't Be Sold On THESE Days In Pune, Maval, Shirur & Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies -...