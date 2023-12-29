100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan: Pimpri Chinchwad Gears Up |

To successfully organise the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan, Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the need for coordinated efforts and the arrangement of necessary facilities. He also suggested increasing citizen participation.

He was speaking in a review meeting regarding the facilities provided by the Municipal Corporation for the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Natya Sammelan in Pimpri Chinchwad which was conducted at the main administrative building. Singh, along with Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Pimpri Chinchwad Branch President Bhausaheb Bhoir and other officials, discussed the arrangements.

The conference, scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2024, is a collaborative effort between the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Kalarang Pratishthan, and Dr PD Patil. Preparations are in full swing at the Morya Gosavi Sports Complex for the centenary edition of the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Sammelan. This event holds special significance, marking the centennial milestone in the history of the drama conference.

Sammelan will feature popular commercial dramas, children's plays, remarkable one-act plays, experimental plays, Sangeet Rajini, and musical dramas. The Prof. Ramakrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad, Nilu Phule Auditorium in Sangvi, Gadima Auditorium in Pradhikaran, and Ankushrao Landge Auditorium in Bhosari will host these diverse theatrical performances. The convention will showcase a total of 64 different cultural and theatrical programs and plays.

Singh stressed the need for coordination with the office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad and urged everyone to work hard to make the event memorable.

Representatives of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad outlined various activities, with Bhausaheb Bhoir stating that they would coordinate with relevant departments to ensure the success of the conference. Commissioner Singh emphasized the importance of making the ceremony a memorable cultural event.