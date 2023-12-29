Covid In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Citizens To Wear Masks Amid Surge In Cases | File Photo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged citizens to wear masks in public spaces as the industrial city grapples with a surge in Covid cases. Presently, there are 18 active Covid cases, with the new variant JN.1 yet to be detected.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated, "Though the new variant isn't severe, we appeal to citizens, especially vulnerable groups, to wear masks in crowded settings."

Singh emphasised, "While there's no cause for panic, it's important to stay vigilant. Vulnerable groups such as seniors, diabetes or high blood pressure patients should proactively use masks, particularly in crowded places."

Additionally, the Municipal Commissioner assured that hospitals are prepared to handle more cases but there's currently no significant trend of hospitalizations. Among the 18 cases, only four are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the rest are recuperating at home.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr MS Barthwal, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital, and Research Centre, Pimpri, recommended that high-risk individuals wear masks in crowded areas. He urged those displaying symptoms to isolate themselves at home.

"It is crucial for individuals who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. We have advised our healthcare workers to wear masks while attending OPDs. We urge the public to stay calm, follow official guidelines and prioritise accurate information while cautioning against relying on unverified information circulating on social media platforms, as it may contribute to unnecessary panic," he added.

Meanwhile, despite a drop in daily Covid cases till December 5, numbers have surged again due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. The pandemic, spanning approximately four years, has witnessed over 4.5 crore infections and 5.3 lakh deaths nationwide since its onset in early 2020.