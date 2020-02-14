10 yrs on, German Bakery blast continues to haunt victims’ kin

Ten years after a blast at the German Bakery in Pune city claimed 17 lives and left over 50 people injured, the wounds are yet to heal as the survivors and families of those killed have still not come to terms with the losses they suffered in the tragedy.

While some survivors want the government take steps to rehabilitate those who suffered physical disabilities after the blast, others feel the victims have not got justice as some perpetrators of the crime are yet to be arrested.

Some of the survivors, family members of the killed and injured, and locals gathered outside the bakery on Thursday to pay tributes to the blast victims on the 10th anniversary of the incident.

A powerful bomb exploded at the famous eatery, located in Koregaon Park area here, on February 13, 2010.

While nine people died on the spot, eight others succumbed to their injuries later in hospital. Over 50 people were injured in the blast.

Foreign nationals from Italy, Sudan, Nepal and Iran were among those killed and injured in the incident.