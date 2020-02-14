MVA govt to jointly contest Mumbai APMC polls

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, are jointly contesting the election of the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) slated for February 29. Of the 25 posts, 18 are elected and the balance 7 are nominated by the state government. In all, 180 candidates are in the fray for 18 posts. Friday is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.

Mumbai APMC, which is situated at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, is India's richest APMC with an annual turnover of Rs 20,000 crore. It is currently under the administrators' rule since December 2, 2014.

Three parties have joined hands together to win majority and, thereby, corner BJP in the committee. MVA has taken the election quite seriously as the committee is engaged in the transactions in fruits, food grains, vegetables, sugar and spices. More than 2,000 trucks arrive daily in the market.