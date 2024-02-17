MP: 'Indira Gandhi's 3rd Son Can Never Join BJP,' Clarifies Congress State Chief Jitu Patwari Amid Political Buzz (WATCH)

Congress Replaces Kamal Nath With Jitu Patwari As Party's MP Unit Chief After Assembly Poll Debacle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari termed the news reports suggesting former CM Kamal Nath might join BJP as 'baseless'. Patwari held a press conference in state capital Bhopal on Saturday evening to issue a clarification.

He asserted that Nath is the third son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and he will never join BJP. "I spoke to him today morning and I can say these reports are baseless. Kamal Nath has been with the Congress since the beginning. He is the third son of Indira Gandhi and has always stood by the Gandhi and Nehru family."

#WATCH | On being asked if he is joining BJP, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath says "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that..." pic.twitter.com/GK9uNIQVAL — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

As Kamal Nath reached Delhi on Saturday afternoon, reports suggesting his exit from Congress further gained pace. When media persons surrounded him for his reaction, Nath said, "Why are you all getting so excited? I will inform you all if there is something like that..."

Barely a few hours ago, senior Congress leader and Nath's close friend Digvijaya Singh too rubbished the reports.