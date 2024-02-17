MP: 'Spoke To Kamal Nath On Phone Last Night,' Digvijaya Singh Rubbishes Reports Suggesting Nath May Join BJP (WATCH)

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MP Congress President Kamal Nath | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid political buzz in Madhya Pradesh, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has rubbished reports suggesting Kamal Nath may join the BJP. He said that he spoke to Nath on the phone last night and that he has no intention of joining the saffron party.

Speaking to the media in Jabalpur on Saturday, Digvijaya, also a close friend of Nath, said, "I spoke to Kamal Nath ji last night on a phone call. He has no intent to leave Congress for the BJP. Kamal Nath is not going anywhere."

Adding to the clarification, Digvijaya further said, "I know Kamal Nath ji very well. He is one such person who has always stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family. Nath stood like a strong pillar even when the government was preparing to send Indira Gandhi to jail in the late 1970s. Kamal Nath's political journey started with the Nehru-Gandhi family. It's impossible that he will now switch sides."

Digvijaya's statement comes at a time when Kamal Nath cancelled all the public meetings scheduled in Chhindwara and instead left for Delhi. His son and Lok Sabha member also removed 'Congress' from his profile on X.

Digvijaya demands ballot paper voting.

The senior Congress leaders reiterated their claims that EVMs are being manipulated to benefit the central government. He has demanded that ballot papers be used for voting in Lok Sabha elections.