Happy birthday Nitish Kumar: JD(U) workers to cut 70-pound cake on Bihar CM's 70th birthday

JD(U) workers are all set to celebrate Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 70th birthday in a grand style. Apart from cutting a 70-pound cake at the party's headquarters in Patna, all party workers will gather at their respective polling booths to celebrate the eminent leader's birthday.

March 1 will be also observed as 'Vikas Divas' throughout the state. On this day, senior leaders of the party will reach out to local people to hold discussions regarding development activities in the state.

JD(U) national president RCP Singh said, "I will observe ‘Vikas Diwas at my polling booth at Mustafapur village in Nalanda district, and I urge all party workers to remain at their respective polling booths on March 1, and wish for [the] long life of our leader Nitish Kumar Ji.”

The JD(U) state general secretary told TOI that the JD(U) women's cell has planned to cut a 70-pound cake on the occasion, and the grand event will be held at the party’s state headquarters.

"The party’s youth and student wings will begin a campaign to inform the new generation about the development works done by the current chief minister of Bihar," he added.

The JD(U) medical cell has also set up health camps at the party's headquarters where free health check-ups will be provided to everyone on the CM's 70th birthday.