'Had no desire to become CM again': Nitish Kumar amid tension with partner BJP

After handing over the post of Janata Dal (United) president to close aide RCP Singh, Nitish Kumar on Sunday claimed that he had no desire to become the Bihar chief minister again but had to do so under pressure.

"I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He made the remarks during the JD(U)'s national executive meeting where he proposed the name of Singh for the top post.