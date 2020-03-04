World's youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner is summer-ready in these sexy bikini pictures

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was recently crowned as world’s youngest billionaire by Forbes and Hurun. The 22-year-old who is known for her svelte figure, is back at turning up the heat with a fresh set of sexy pictures.
Jenner who is currently on a vacation at the Bahamas with daughter Stormi and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou was joined by supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to social media to share her girls' trip festivities, which included soaking up the sun, enjoying the breezy, beachy weather and dancing to some hit music.
The two even slipped into matching lime green monokinis.
Meanwhile, Kylie has also rekindled her relationship with Stormi’s father and rapper Travis Scott, just a few months after staying apart.
According to reports, besides her makeup business, Kylie is considering bringing back the reality show 'Life of Kylie' for a new season.
A source told Us Weekly that the offer to bring back the show is on the table from E! On February 22, Jenner tweeted, "What show should I start?" and one of the fans replied with a GIF, "Start shooting season 2 of Life of Kylie." To which she retweeted the GIF, and said, "Should I really?"
Airing in August 2017, 'Life of Kylie' was a reality TV show that followed the life of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her famous friends. The show also showcased Kylie struggling with her life in the spotlight and juggling her many different business ventures.
However, in September 2017 the TV show didn't last and came to an abrupt end after only being on for one month.
