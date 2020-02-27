Kylie Jenner crowned world’s youngest self-made billionaire on Hurun Global Rich List 2020

Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner made headlines as she featured on 2019 Forbes billionaires’ list as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The 22-year-old is back to maintain her crown on Hurun Global Rich List 2020 with 1.1 Billion USD.
As per the report, there are 90 billionaires aged 40 or under, and 54 self-made with 36 inherited. Kylie is followed by Ritesh Agarwal, 24, of Indian hotel chain OYO Hotels.
Kylie stepped into the beauty business with Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, which was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics in 2016. Forbes reported the company was valued at $800 million, in 2018.
Kylie didn’t just stop at creating one product. She ventured out into expanding her line with eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, including the new skincare line. Besides that she also launched her set of luxury brushes and collaborated with her sister Kim Kardashian to create perfumes among other collections.
Apart from makeup, Kylie has also invested in several Hermes Birkin bags, cars and also made some extra money by selling majority share of nearly 61% to Coty, which also owns brands like Max Factor and Sally Hansen.
Jenner, who is the sixth most followed person on Instagram with 164 million followers, built her brand through social media. Her constant engagement with fans, swatches, tutorials and revelations of special collections on birthdays, has helped her rise above the cluttered cosmetics industry.
In addition to the simplified shopping experience on her website, Kylie has also kept her prices reasonable for the love of makeup. Even though her skincare line and brushes came under the scanner for being a waste of money, her makeup products stay firm in the market, only to keep her business growing with each day passing by.
Kylie has also made sure to keep her fans happy with constant pop-up shops where she greets them personally, exciting give-aways and the freshly launched vending machines installed on airports. Clearly we’re witnessing an empire that isn’t planning to exhaust just yet.
