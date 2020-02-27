Kylie Jenner crowned world’s youngest self-made billionaire on Hurun Global Rich List 2020

Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner made headlines as she featured on 2019 Forbes billionaires’ list as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The 22-year-old is back to maintain her crown on Hurun Global Rich List 2020 with 1.1 Billion USD.

As per the report, there are 90 billionaires aged 40 or under, and 54 self-made with 36 inherited. Kylie is followed by Ritesh Agarwal, 24, of Indian hotel chain OYO Hotels.

Kylie stepped into the beauty business with Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, which was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics in 2016. Forbes reported the company was valued at $800 million, in 2018.