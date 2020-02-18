Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her lavish purse collections featuring rare Hermes handbags

Washington D.C.: After giving an inside look at her closet dedicated to her handbags, Kylie Jenner gave her fans a glimpse at her colour-coordinated shelves of lavish designer pieces through Instagram stories on Sunday.

It's already known that Jenner has extravagant handbag collections including one-of-a-kind limited-edition designs and plenty of rare Hermes Birkins.

Now, she has shared pictures of her handbag-lined shelves, giving a look at her extensive collections of at least 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags -- two of the most exclusive fashion collectors items, reported People.