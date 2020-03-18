No social distancing: Boy wears mask while playing cricket amid coronavirus scare

A group of friends decided to get together at a park in New Delhi to play cricket amid coronavirus scare. Although, one person was seen wearing a mask as a precautionary method to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic which has affected over 1,80,000 people across the world.

According to Ministry of Health, India has 137 positive cases of which 24 are foreign nationals. Maharashtra has a maximum of 36 cases as per its data, Kerala has 24, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 14 and 8 respectively.