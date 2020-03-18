No social distancing: Boy wears mask while playing cricket amid coronavirus scare

A group of friends decided to get together at a park in New Delhi to play cricket amid coronavirus scare. Although, one person was seen wearing a mask as a precautionary method to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic which has affected over 1,80,000 people across the world.
According to Ministry of Health, India has 137 positive cases of which 24 are foreign nationals. Maharashtra has a maximum of 36 cases as per its data, Kerala has 24, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have 14 and 8 respectively.
On Tuesday, England internationals Mason Mount and Declan Rice were spotted playing at a football park despite being placed under self-isolation by the club as a part of protocol due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to The Mirror, the midfield duo, who play for Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League, were playing five-a-side kickabout at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.
Mount defied the club's self-isolation protocol which came in last week following winger Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus test which returned positive. The first-team players and coaching staff are all in self-isolation ever since.
In India, the Indian Premier League was suspended until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. And between that, Chennai's date with M.S. Dhoni was cut short as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left the base amid huge fanfare.