IPL 2020 may get shortened, says Sourav Ganguly; owners not keen

However, a top official from a franchise suggested the 2009 IPL season when the whole tournament was played in 37 days.

"We had an instance of holding the IPL in 37 days in South Africa. Fingers crossed, if the situation improves, we can follow that template. There’s no other window for the IPL, it has to happen in April-May. Hopefully, with summer approaching and a rapid rise in temperature, if we can start by April 20, we still might work on a full IPL," he told TheIndianExpress

Ganguly also said that the board has not yet set any cut-off date to host the tournament.

"We can't say that at the moment. As much as we want the IPL to happen, we are also careful about the security of the people," he said.

Among franchise owners, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals were present at the meeting.

Shah Rukh Khan took to twitter and said: "Wonderful to meet all the franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.

"Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, adding: “Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly."