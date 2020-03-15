IPL 2020 may get shortened, says Sourav Ganguly; owners not keen

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may get truncated, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday after a meeting with franchise owners who do not seem very keen on this affair.
The season which was slated to start on March 29 has been suspended until April 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India.
"If it happens, it has to be truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can't tell at the moment," he told reporters after meeting officials from IPL franchises.
However, a top official from a franchise suggested the 2009 IPL season when the whole tournament was played in 37 days.
"We had an instance of holding the IPL in 37 days in South Africa. Fingers crossed, if the situation improves, we can follow that template. There’s no other window for the IPL, it has to happen in April-May. Hopefully, with summer approaching and a rapid rise in temperature, if we can start by April 20, we still might work on a full IPL," he told TheIndianExpress
Ganguly also said that the board has not yet set any cut-off date to host the tournament.
"We can't say that at the moment. As much as we want the IPL to happen, we are also careful about the security of the people," he said.
Among franchise owners, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals were present at the meeting.
Shah Rukh Khan took to twitter and said: "Wonderful to meet all the franchise owners ‘off the field’ so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel…safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.
"Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, adding: “Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly."
India has reported 102 confirmed cases of the virus including two deaths in Karnataka and Delhi. Earlier this week, WHO declared the virus as a global pandemic which has resulted in 1,56,396 confirmed cases including 5,833 deaths worldwide.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)