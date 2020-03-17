No social distancing: Coronavirus positive Chelsea's Mason Mount shows ruthless behaviour by playing five-a-side with Declan Rice

England internationals Mason Mount and Declan Rice were spotted playing at a football park despite being placed under self-isolation by the club as a part of protocol due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to The Mirror, the midfield duo, who play for Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League, were playing five-a-side kickabout at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.
Mount defied the club's self-isolation protocol which came in last week following winger Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus test which returned positive. The first-team players and coaching staff are all in self-isolation ever since.
While Chelsea reminded Mount of his responsibilities during such times, West Ham insisted that Rice had done nothing wrong because the player was no in isolation.
Coronavirus has landed a huge blow to the sporting world including the Premier League which has been suspended until April 4 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta contacted positive for the virus last week.
Other football leagues like La Liga, Serie A and even European tournaments UEFA Champions and Europa League have been suspended until further notice.
The WHO declared coronavirus a global pandemic which has now infected more than Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 180,000 people and 7,154 have died. The United Kingdom has 1,553 cases with 56 deaths.
Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry. Covid-19, which has globally infected over 1.80 lakh people, is likely to cause more shutdowns across the country as more states rush to stop the virus from spreading.
