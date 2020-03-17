Latest coronavirus updates: Spanish football club Valencia confirms 35 per cent squad, staff test positive for COVID-19

The club said the virus spread among the squad following last month's trip to Milan, "an area confirmed as 'high risk' by the Italian authorities days afterwards", for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta.

"Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia CF coaching staff and players have come back positive. All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan," Valencia CF said in an official statement.

"Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after their UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta on February 19th in Milan - an area confirmed as 'high risk' by the Italian authorities days afterwards, which included maintaining a distance between the squad and club employees/the general public, these latest results show that the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35 per cent," it added.