In Pics: Best dressed celebs at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Hollywood celebs attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, hosted by Radhika Jones, following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Some of the chicest outfits were donned by Charlize Theron, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara, and Gal Gadot among others. Check out the stylish reel below.
Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour. While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)