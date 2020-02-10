Oscars 2020: Best and worst dressed celebs at the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Oscars -- Hollywood's grandest celebration -- has kickstarted drawing movie enthusiasts' attention as their favourite celebrities don tuxes and gown and strut the red carpet.
The "Pose" actor Billy Porter, a Grammy winner, has followed up his look from last year's Oscars, when he wore a tuxedo dress, with another gown.
For the Sunday 2020 Oscars, Porter chose a "Cupola gown", custom-made by Giles Deacon couture. The Phoenix ensemble included a 24-karat gold feathered top and artistic orange printed skirt, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.
Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement as she chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year's ceremony.
After creating history at this year's Grammy's by sweeping all the four top honours, singer Billie Eilish grabbed eyeballs with her oversized cool tracksuit appearance.
Scarlett Johansson was seen flaunting her back tattoo in a silver shimmery tube gown and neatly tied up hair-do. The actor accentuated her look with silver danglers and matching hairpin.
Also sashaying at the red carpet in style were Gal Gadot, Regina King, Mindy Kaling, Rebel Wilson, Sandra Oh, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek among others.
