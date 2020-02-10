Oscars 2020: Best and worst dressed celebs at the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Oscars -- Hollywood's grandest celebration -- has kickstarted drawing movie enthusiasts' attention as their favourite celebrities don tuxes and gown and strut the red carpet.

The "Pose" actor Billy Porter, a Grammy winner, has followed up his look from last year's Oscars, when he wore a tuxedo dress, with another gown.

For the Sunday 2020 Oscars, Porter chose a "Cupola gown", custom-made by Giles Deacon couture. The Phoenix ensemble included a 24-karat gold feathered top and artistic orange printed skirt, reports Hollywoodreporter.com.