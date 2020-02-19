Photo

Deepika, Katrina, Anushka and other B-town divas sizzle at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

Debutant Alaya F went risqué as she donned a lilac sheer gown with intricate floral work around the waistline.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

When it comes to red carpet events, Bollywood beauties can hardly make a fashion faux pass. At the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, held on Tuesday night, the who’s who of tinsel town arrived in style to grace the occasion.

Deepika, who was the most anticipated guest for the night, sashayed in a black gown with a plunging neckline, paired with fur sleeves that reminded us of Kylie Jenner’s MET Gala look last year.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone

Meanwhile Anushka Sharma lived up to the starry night by adding a dose of bling in a studded gold couture, with a thigh high slit.

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Angrezi Medium’ opted for a fuchsia strapless number.

Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan

Debutant Alaya F went risqué as she donned a lilac sheer gown with intricate floral work around the waistline.

Among others who showed off their aesthetic side were Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh and Ahana Kumra.

Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Elli AvRam
Elli AvRam
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela
Photos by Viral Bhayani

