Deepika, Katrina, Anushka and other B-town divas sizzle at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

When it comes to red carpet events, Bollywood beauties can hardly make a fashion faux pass. At the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, held on Tuesday night, the who’s who of tinsel town arrived in style to grace the occasion.

Deepika, who was the most anticipated guest for the night, sashayed in a black gown with a plunging neckline, paired with fur sleeves that reminded us of Kylie Jenner’s MET Gala look last year.