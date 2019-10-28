Entertainment

Updated on

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi recreates her MET Gala look for Halloween

By Asian News International

The 22-year-old star shared a picture of her 20-month-old daughter where she can be seen recreating Jenner's this year's Met Gala look.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi recreates her MET Gala look for Halloween

It seems that Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster is walking on the footsteps of her mother and the recent post of the beauty mogul is a proof of the same.

The 22-year-old star shared a picture of her 20-month-old daughter where she can be seen recreating Jenner's this year's Met Gala look.

"My baby!! I can't handle this!!" Kylie captioned a series of pictures on Instagram, along with multiple heart emojis.

[{84bf06e2-665d-4603-967b-741c3596505d:intradmin/stormi_28.JPG}] As soon as the star shared the picture, her close Sofia Richie was the first one to comment. "Omg I can't deal," she wrote.

According to People magazine, in May, Jenner looked stunning in custom Versace, wearing head-to-toe lilac with a see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in