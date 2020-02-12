Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s leaked footage from ‘Sooryavanshi’ sends fans into a frenzy

Sooryavanshi will see Kat and Akki share screen space after a long time. They have been the lead pair in several films including Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kargaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

With Rohit Shetty at the helm, Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is the fourth film in the director's 'cop universe' that began with 'Singham' in 2011.

It also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba). It will hit the silver screens on March 27 this year.