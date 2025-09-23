 Zeenat Shabrin Becomes First Woman President Of Mumbai Youth Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiZeenat Shabrin Becomes First Woman President Of Mumbai Youth Congress

Zeenat Shabrin Becomes First Woman President Of Mumbai Youth Congress

Nine candidates contested the Mumbai Youth Congress presidential election, with voting held between May 16 and June 17.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:18 AM IST
article-image

Zeenat Shabrin has made history by becoming the first woman elected as president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. She secured the highest number of votes—10,076 in a fiercely contested election.

Election Over Nomination

Following the directive of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Youth Congress office-bearers are now elected rather than nominated. Nine candidates contested the Mumbai Youth Congress presidential election, with voting held between May 16 and June 17. Zeenat’s victory marks a significant milestone for women’s representation in the organization.

Background in Social Movements

FPJ Shorts
Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025
Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On Suburban Network
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On Suburban Network
Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai
Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai
World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport
World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport

A highly educated and socially active leader, Zeenat has been involved in social movements since her school days, campaigning for human rights and animal welfare. After joining the Youth Congress, she consistently raised her voice on youth-related issues and organized agitations for their welfare.

Zeenat’s Message After Victory

After her win, Zeenat said, “The Indian Youth Congress has given me, a person from a non-political background, a platform. I wholeheartedly thank the Indian National Congress, Mumbai Congress, Maharashtra Congress, and the Mumbai Youth Congress family for their guidance and trust. I eagerly look forward to working with the new committee. We will strive to become the voice of the youth of Mumbai.”

Read Also
Mumbai News: 'Float Tenders For Gargai Dam Within Next 2 Months' Says Minister Ashish Shelar; VIDEO
article-image

Future Vision

She further added that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhan Chimb, the Youth Congress will continue to strengthen the organisation while safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai

World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport

World Car-Free Day: Mumbaikars Rally To ‘Double The Bus’ For Better Public Transport

Navi Mumbai News: AIMIM Demands White Paper On Atal Setu After Potholes Emerge In 18 Months

Navi Mumbai News: AIMIM Demands White Paper On Atal Setu After Potholes Emerge In 18 Months