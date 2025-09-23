Zeenat Shabrin Becomes First Woman President Of Mumbai Youth Congress

Zeenat Shabrin has made history by becoming the first woman elected as president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. She secured the highest number of votes—10,076 in a fiercely contested election.

Election Over Nomination

Following the directive of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Youth Congress office-bearers are now elected rather than nominated. Nine candidates contested the Mumbai Youth Congress presidential election, with voting held between May 16 and June 17. Zeenat’s victory marks a significant milestone for women’s representation in the organization.

Background in Social Movements

A highly educated and socially active leader, Zeenat has been involved in social movements since her school days, campaigning for human rights and animal welfare. After joining the Youth Congress, she consistently raised her voice on youth-related issues and organized agitations for their welfare.

Zeenat’s Message After Victory

After her win, Zeenat said, “The Indian Youth Congress has given me, a person from a non-political background, a platform. I wholeheartedly thank the Indian National Congress, Mumbai Congress, Maharashtra Congress, and the Mumbai Youth Congress family for their guidance and trust. I eagerly look forward to working with the new committee. We will strive to become the voice of the youth of Mumbai.”

Future Vision

She further added that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhan Chimb, the Youth Congress will continue to strengthen the organisation while safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.