 Youth Saves Drowning Teenager's Life in Palghar Lake
After the Dahi Handi celebrations, the boy, along with six other teenagers, went for a bath on September 7 at a lake in Dhansar in Palghar taluka.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Rescuer Manish Bhoir | FPJ

Palghar: The timely rescue of a drowning teenager by a youth saved the life of Daksh Gharat in Palghar. The efforts and courage shown by Manish Bhoir in the nick of time saved a life.

After the Dahi Handi celebrations, Daksh Gharat, along with six other teenagers, went to for a bath on September 7 at a lake in Dhansar in Palghar taluka. Daksh Gharat accidentally slipped into the lake and started drowning.

The brave rescue

After failed rescue attempts by one of his companions, Vedant, Daksha slipped further into the lake. Other teenagers raised an alarm after which Manish Bhoir, aged 26, rushed on his two-wheeler to the lake, dived in and saved the boy in the third attempt. Bhoir was guided by Vedant, who had earlier tried to save his friend but had failed.

People gave him chest compressions, aspirated him, and took him to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator. Later, he was transferred to Bhakti Vedanta Hospital in Mira Road, where he recovered after being on the ventilator for a couple of days.

Bhoir's heroic act was worth praise as he was approximately 300 meters away on a temple doorstep when he heard that a boy was drowning in the lake. He has completed the 10th grade and works in a pharma company as a machine operator. He plays cricket and swims as a side hobby. Manish's courage to swim and rescue the person who was stuck in the mud in the lake was appreciated by all his villagers.

