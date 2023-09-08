Palghar: 47 Students Among 55 Passengers Injured In ST Bus-Truck Collision Near Wada; Visuals Surface |

Palghar: 55 passengers were injured in Wada in a bus accident when the bus collided with a speeding truck. 47 students are among the injured passengers. A few seriously injured passengers are transferred to Civil Hospital in Thane and others are treated at Wada Rural Hospital.

Chinchpada Wada state transport bus while travelling towards Wada collided with a truck moving in the opposite direction near Desai Naka one km away from Wada bus station at 6.45 am today. The bus started its trip at 6.15 a.m. from Chinchpada with 56 students of PJ High School and Swami Vivekanand High School and 14 other passengers. These passengers were from Chinchpada, Peek, Shilottar, Devali and Manivali villages.

The impact of the accident was severe and the inattentive students had injuries on their face, head and mouth. Most of the injured had minor injuries and were sent home after primary treatment.