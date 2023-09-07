 Palghar: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 3 Arrested
Palghar: Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Being Thief, 3 Arrested

The arrested individuals, Vinod Patil, Praful Gharat, and Kunal Raut, all residents of Sarpada, have been granted police custody until September 11.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: A man, suspected of being a thief, was beaten to death in Umroli in Palghar taluka. The incident occurred on August 30 at around 12:30 am when 30-year-old Ramesh Bhandari, Prashant Mishra and Chandan Mishra, were going around the East side of the railway foot-over bridge, in the area opposite Mahavir Nagar in Sarpada.

Following recent robbery complaints in the vicinity, the enraged villagers mistook them for thieves and thrashed them till they were semi-unconscious. The railway police patrolling the area provided the injured with first aid in Boisar and later transported them to Gujarat for further treatment.

One succumbed to his injuries

Regrettably, Bhandari succumbed to his injuries on September 6, while the others are currently recovering. The injured recounted the incident to the investigating officer, leading to the initial arrest of three suspects. The arrested individuals, Vinod Patil, Praful Gharat, and Kunal Raut, all residents of Sarpada, have been granted police custody until September 11. Further investigations are underway.

