Youth Congress Stages Massive Protest In Mumbai Over Dr Sampada Munde’s Death

The Maharashtra Youth Congress on Monday staged a massive protest in Mumbai, demanding strict action against those responsible for the death of Dr. Sampada Munde, who allegedly died by suicide at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara.

Protest March Towards CM’s Residence

The agitation, organised jointly by the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress and the Mumbai Youth Congress, turned intense as hundreds of party workers marched towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

Demonstrations were held at Nariman Point, Marine Drive, and outside Varsha Bungalow, where protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Mahayuti government, demanding justice for Dr. Munde and the arrest of all accused.

Heavy Police Deployment and Detentions

The protest, which began from Girgaon Chowpatty, witnessed heavy police deployment as authorities attempted to stop the march.

Several Youth Congress workers were detained at Charni Road Station, while barricades were placed across Marine Drive to prevent the crowd from advancing.

Despite the police blockades, protesters staged a roadblock near Wankhede Stadium, disrupting traffic for nearly half an hour.

Top Youth Congress Leaders Detained

Among those detained were several senior Youth Congress leaders, including:

National Youth Congress President Udan Bhanu Chib

All India Youth Congress in-charge Manish Sharma

Maharashtra Youth Congress President Shivraj More

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Shabreen

Congress Vice President Rajesh Sharma

Senior spokesperson Sachin Sawant

Youth Congress coordinators Ajay Chikara, Tanvir Ahmed Vidrohi, Pravin Kumar Birajdar, and Mithilesh Kanhere

Allegations Against Former BJP MP

The Youth Congress alleged that Dr. Sampada Munde was driven to suicide due to harassment by former BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and local police officials.

While two persons have been arrested in the case, protesters accused the government of shielding Nimbalkar, who remains at large.

They also criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly giving a “clean chit” to Nimbalkar even before the investigation began.

Rahul Gandhi Assures Support to Family

The Congress leadership has taken serious note of the incident, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reportedly assuring Dr. Munde’s family that justice will be served.

“The government is trying to protect the main accused under the guise of an investigation, but until Dr. Sampada Munde gets justice, Congress will continue this fight,” a Youth Congress leader declared during the protest.