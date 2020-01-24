Mumbai

'Your phone is being tapped': Sanjay Raut alleges BJP leader informed him about phone tapping

By Asian News International

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a Party has informed him about the tapping of his phone.

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet. In a tweet, he also said that he welcomes whoever wants to overhear his conversation.

"I am a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray. I don't say or do anything behind the curtain. So go ahead with it," he added.

