Sanjay Raut brother omits Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: An advertisement released by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil in party's mouthpiece Saamna has raised eyebrows in political circles.
It clearly hints at Sanjay Raut's unhappiness with the party leadership. Shiv Sena's mouth piece Saamna has published advertisements in its Wednesday edition which salute party founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary on January 23.
The front page carried a full page advertisement released by minister Anil Parab which gives information about the Shiv Sena's grand celebration scheduled on Thursday.
This advertisement carries photos of Balasaheb, Uddhav and Aaditya. But the quarter page advertisement on the second page released by Raut brothers has omitted the snaps of both the chief minister and his son.
Generally, all political advertorials carry a prominent picture of Uddhav, who is also the Shiv Sena Chief. These days, even Aaditya finds a place of pride along with his father.
But Sena's Vikhroli legislator Sunil Raut and Sena’s Rajya Sabha member have given the party boss and his son Aaditya the go-by. Only Balasaheb and Chhatrapati Maharaj are prominently visible with small snaps of the Raut brothers at the bottom. Sanjay Raut is miffed over the non-inclusion of his brother in the state cabinet.
