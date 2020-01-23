Sanjay Raut brother omits Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: An advertisement released by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil in party's mouthpiece Saamna has raised eyebrows in political circles.

It clearly hints at Sanjay Raut's unhappiness with the party leadership. Shiv Sena's mouth piece Saamna has published advertisements in its Wednesday edition which salute party founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary on January 23.

The front page carried a full page advertisement released by minister Anil Parab which gives information about the Shiv Sena's grand celebration scheduled on Thursday.