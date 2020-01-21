After Maharashtra polls, Congress has 'married' Shiv Sena: Asaduddin Owaisi

Nirmal: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday mocked the Congress party saying that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, it has brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.

During a public meeting for the municipal elections here, Owaisi in a satirical tone said, "After the recent Maharashtra state elections, the Congress Party has brought a new law - the Bharat Political Marriage Act. Through this Act, it has married the Shiv Sena."

Owaisi said that after this marriage, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has done 'chauthi' (a ritual in marriage) with the Shiv Sena and made Uddhav Thackeray, the 'groom'.