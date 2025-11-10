Yonex–Sunrise Maharashtra State Selection Badminton Tournament To Begin In Ulwe On November 11 | Freepik (Representative Image)

The Yonex–Sunrise 2nd Maharashtra Senior State Selection Ramsheth Thakur Trophy Badminton Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, November 11, at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Ulwe Node. The five-day tournament, organised by the Badminton Organisation of Raigad in association with the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and recognised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association, will continue till November 15.

Inaugural Ceremony by Ramsheth Thakur

The inaugural ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on November 11, and will be inaugurated by Ramsheth Thakur, founder of the sports complex and former Member of Parliament. The final matches and closing ceremony will take place on November 15 at 1:00 PM, in the presence of MLA Mahesh Baldi, who will attend as the chief guest.

Over 300 Players to Compete Across Five Categories

Around 300 players from across Maharashtra will compete in five categories — Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

The winners, runners-up, and semi-finalists will receive cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh, along with trophies and certificates.

Special Prize to Boost Sporting Spirit

In addition, Ramsheth Thakur has announced a special cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh for the finalists to encourage players and promote sporting excellence.

Call for Public Participation

Organisers have urged sports enthusiasts and badminton lovers to attend the tournament and witness five days of high-intensity matches featuring some of Maharashtra’s best shuttlers.