 WR improves mobility, removes operational constraints related to track & points at Borivali
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
WR improves mobility, removes operational constraints related to track & points at Borivali | Representative Image/ file

Mumbai: With the aim of improving mobility as well as enhancing safety and speed, Western Railway has carried out the work of removing operational constraints related to track and points at Borivali (north). 

According to  Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with the successful completion of this major infrastructural enhancement, the punctuality of trains between Borivali and Virar will be enhanced. While carrying out this work, Point Nos. 173 & 174 at Borivali (north) were converted to Thick Web Switches (TWS). Point No. 173 was shifted by 2.8m and all free joints were welded.

With the completion of this work, trains can move at 30 kmph at this crossover, leading to better mobility. Trains can now be diverted from Platform No. 8 to DOWN Fast line towards Virar side and can also be received on Platform No. 8 from UP Fast line at Borivali station. The route between Borivali and Dahisar stations will now be cleared faster, ensuring smooth train operation over the section. 

