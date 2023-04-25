Mumbai: Get a Trim and a Train Ride; WR Launches Unisex Salon at Churchgate and Andheri

Now a man can get a haircut, head massage or beard trimmed; or a lady can get her nails filed or get a pedicure done before heading for work or rushing to an evening party at Churgate and Andheri stations too.

"With a view of providing complete salon services to the travelling passengers, especially to the office-goers on the move, Western Railway has come up with a novel concept of Salon Services at railway stations. In this direction, WR has awarded the contract for operating Unisex Salon Services at Churchgate and Andheri stations" said a senior officer of WR adding that service is already started from Tuesday on both stations.

Salons awarded through e-auction leasing

According Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Unisex Salon Services have been awarded through e-auction leasing module under Non Fare Revenue (NFR). Besides, extending value added services to the rail users, the contracts will also be an add-on to the revenue coffers of Railways. This unique concept of Salon services will be benefitted to the daily office goers. Both the contracts have been awarded for a period of three years from April 2023 to April 2026.

Thakur stated that an area of 320 sq. ft. has been allotted at elevated deck at Andheri station, with an annual license fee of Rs. 9.70 lakhs and total contractual value of Rs. 29.10 lakh. Similarly, at Churchgate station an area of 388.50 sq. ft. has been allocated at the concourse hall, with an annual license fee of Rs. 22.50 lakh and contractual value of Rs 67.50 lakh.

Charges at salon starts from ₹199

At these air conditioned salon mens haircut charge is Rs 199, shaving facility for men available in Rs 99, head massage head massage ( 15 minutes) charge is Rs 249, ladies haircut (trim) Rs 299, Ladies advance hair cut charge is Rs 499. Apart from that smoothening and straitening services facilities also available at Churgate and Andheri stations salon.