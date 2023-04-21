 Mumbai: Few trains on Western Railway to be affected on Sunday due to power block; check details
Mumbai: Few trains on Western Railway to be affected on Sunday due to power block; check details

Mumbai: Few trains on Western Railway to be affected on Sunday due to power block; check details

The block will be operated to carry out the work of launching of 5 girders for construction of ROB between Vaitarna – Saphale station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI

Due to Traffic cum power block from 08:55 hrs to 10:55 hrs on Sunday, 23rd April, 2023 to carry out the work of launching of 5 girders for construction of ROB between Vaitarna – Saphale station, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated, partially cancelled and regulated.

Cancelled Trains:

1. Train No. 01337 Boisar - Vasai Road MEMU 

2. Train No. 90450 Virar – Churchgate local of 12:00 hrs.

Short–Terminated/ Partially Cancelled trains:

1.  Train No. 01338 Dombivli – Boisar MEMU will be short terminated at Vasai Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Boisar.

2. Train No. 93008 Dahanu Road - Borivali local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Borivali.

3. Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

4. Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road - Virar local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and hence will be partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Virar.

5. Train No. 93011 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

6. Train No. 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be short terminated at Palghar and hence will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar.

7.  Train No. 09143 Virar - Valsad will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Valsad.

Regulated Trains:

1. Train No. 22966 Bhagat Ki Kothi- Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

2. Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

3. Train No.22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be regulated by 01.10 hrs.

4. Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 40 mins.

5. Train No. 12489 Bikaner - Dadar Express will be regulated by 25 mins.

6. Train No. 19578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express will be regulated by 01.15 hrs.

article-image

