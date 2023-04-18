 Mumbai: CR to operate 3 special traffic and power blocks on 21, 25 and 28 April at Karjat Station; details inside
Mumbai: CR to operate 3 special traffic and power blocks on 21, 25 and 28 April at Karjat Station; details inside

Mumbai: CR to operate 3 special traffic and power blocks on 21, 25 and 28 April at Karjat Station; details inside

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Central Railway will operate 3 Special Traffic and Power blocks for dismantling of two portals of structures and load transfer at Karjat Station in connection with Karjat yard modification on 21th, 25th and 28th April 2023 from 10.45 am to 12.00 Noon.

SKP and SKP-10 Khopoli-Karjat locals will remain cancelled during the block period.

Train No 22731 Hyderabad-Mumbai Superfast Express will be regulated at Lonavala from 10.32 am to 11.25 am and will arrive at destination 65 minutes behind schedule.

Apart from that, Train No 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express will arrive at destination 15-20 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.

article-image
