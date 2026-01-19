World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Engages Global Experts To Drive Funding, Technology And Urban Transport Partnerships

MMRDA officials led by Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee participate in strategic meetings at the World Economic Forum Davos 2026 | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, Jan 19: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) delegation, led by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, and part of the Maharashtra delegation headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with AMC-I Vikram Kumar and other senior officials, is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2026.

Focus on global funding and technology

The objective of the Davos visit is to secure global funding and technology partnerships to accelerate development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Meetings with global infrastructure leaders

On the first day at the WEF, the team held a strategic meeting with Paul Dyson, CEO of Crossrail International, a UK-based specialist advisory practice supporting major transport infrastructure programmes around the world. Discussions reaffirmed collaboration and explored opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity building in metro and urban transport.

Academic collaboration explored

In another key engagement, the MMRDA delegation interacted with Prof Chris Bush from the University of Berkeley. This partnership will open new avenues for academic exchange, research collaboration and innovation in urban development. It is also a step towards supporting the vision of building Mumbai as the Talent Capital of India and Asia.

Platform for economic growth

To further accelerate Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, WEF 2026 will serve as a pivotal platform. Focused discussions with global industry leaders, investors and policymakers will concentrate on boosting foreign direct investment, catalysing industrial partnerships, enhancing employment generation, and supporting sustainable economic growth across the MMR.

