Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has initiated the process for the election of mayors in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations, with the lottery for reservation of the mayoral posts scheduled to be held on January 22.

How Mayors Are Elected

According to an order issued by the Urban Development Department, the draw of lots will take place at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. In Maharashtra, mayors are elected by corporators, and the post is reserved on a rotational basis.

The lottery will determine the category under which the mayor’s post will be reserved, including general, women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Once the reservation category is announced, eligible candidates will file their nominations.

Election Process

The mayoral election is then conducted in a special meeting of the elected corporators of the respective municipal corporation. A candidate securing more than half of the total strength of the House is declared elected as mayor.

In civic bodies where no single party has a clear majority, political alliances are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the mayoral elections.

