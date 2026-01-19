 Animal Rights Groups Write To CJI Over Supreme Court Remarks, Warn Of Violence Against Dogs
Animal rights organisations have urged citizens to write to the CJI over remarks on stray dog management hearings, warning they risk framing community care as culpability. Activists say these comments have led to attacks on dogs and feeders, especially women, and called for judicial restraint, adherence to evidence, and protection of both human and animal rights under the Constitution.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Animal rights organisations have asked members to write to the Chief Justice of India to express their concerns about the court's remarks on January 13, which they said have created apprehension that principles of natural justice, judicial neutrality, and scientific reasoning are being compromised. | File Pic

​Mumbai: Animal rights organisations have asked members to write to the Chief Justice of India to express their concerns about the court's remarks on January 13, which they said have created apprehension that principles of natural justice, judicial neutrality, and scientific reasoning are being compromised.

Judicial Comments on Feeders

​Activists said that oral observations made during recent hearings—suggesting that feeders “take dogs home” or be held liable for bite incidents—risk framing community care as culpability while overlooking statutory failures of the state and local authorities.

​The court is hearing suo motu proceedings on stray dog management.

​The activists said that while the remarks may not be binding, judicial comments from the Supreme Court carry immense social authority. They noted that since these hearings, there has been a visible escalation in cruelty against community dogs and violence against feeders, particularly women, including killings on university campuses and physical assaults on women feeders.

​They pointed out reports regarding:

500 dogs killed in Telangana; 40 non-aggressive, vaccinated dogs killed at Symbiosis International University, Hyderabad; 24 dogs relocated in MAHE Udupi; and a puppy sexually assaulted and killed in Bangalore.

​The letter said that isolated incidents cannot justify the collective condemnation of all community dogs. Law must proceed on evidence, individual facts, and proportionality, not fear-driven generalisations, the letter further stated. The activists requested that appropriate guidance be issued to ensure judicial restraint, avoid generalisations, and ensure a meaningful hearing.

​The animal rights groups said they were concerned about the dismissal of submissions highlighting the harassment and assault faced by women feeders. Such disregard undermines constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 15, and 21, they added. Equally alarming, the activists stated, are remarks that appear to devalue animal life, contrary to Article 51A(g) and settled jurisprudence recognising the dignity of animal life.

