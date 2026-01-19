 World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWorld Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said international funds increasingly view India as a key investment destination with vast opportunities. He highlighted Maharashtra’s high MoU conversion rate and strong global investor confidence.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Davos, Jan 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that international investors are increasingly looking at India as an important investment destination, offering vast opportunities across sectors.

Global confidence in India’s growth

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit here, he said global funds are showing strong confidence in India’s growth story.

“Today, international funds are especially viewing India as a very important destination, and we have many opportunities,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint By Gangster Girish Nair’s Wife Against Prison Officials
Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint By Gangster Girish Nair’s Wife Against Prison Officials
Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
Maharashtra Govt To Hold Mayoral Lottery On January 22 For Mumbai And 28 Civic Bodies
'I Thought It Was Enough, I Can’t Push It Anymore': Indian Badminton Icon Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement After Knee Injury
'I Thought It Was Enough, I Can’t Push It Anymore': Indian Badminton Icon Saina Nehwal Confirms Retirement After Knee Injury

“Investments are coming in from diverse sectors, and several discussions are currently underway with international companies and investors,” Fadnavis stated.

Talks to be taken forward in India

He added that once these talks are finalised in Davos, they will be taken forward in India for implementation.

Maharashtra’s strong MoU conversion rate

Highlighting Maharashtra’s strong track record, the Chief Minister said that in most Indian states, only about 35 per cent of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) turn into real projects.

“In Maharashtra, however, the conversion rate is much higher at around 55 to 60 per cent,” he explained.

“I must tell you that the minister has given a statement on the floor of the Assembly about the progress,” he stated.

Davos MoUs show better execution

He noted that MoUs signed at Davos have shown an even better performance, with more than 70 per cent moving towards execution.

He also referred to a statement made by the concerned minister on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly about the progress of investment proposals, underlining the state government’s focus on accountability and delivery.

Maharashtra Pavilion inaugurated

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pavilion was inaugurated at Davos by Fadnavis and Minister Uday Samant. The pavilion showcases the state’s strengths in industry, infrastructure, innovation and investment opportunities.

Senior officials, global investors and industry leaders attended the event.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines...
article-image

The pavilion aims to attract international partnerships and bring more foreign investment into Maharashtra, further strengthening the state’s global presence.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Engages Global Experts To Drive Funding, Technology And Urban...
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: MMRDA Engages Global Experts To Drive Funding, Technology And Urban...
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With...
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With...
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
Silver Hits Fresh Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kg In Delhi Markets, Gold Scales New All-Time High
Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6...
Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6...
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report