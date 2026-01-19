 Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6 Crore For Commercial Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6 Crore For Commercial Project

Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6 Crore For Commercial Project

L&T Realty Developers Limited has acquired land rights at Khatri Estate in Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road for Rs 448.6 crore through an assignment deed executed on January 9. The deal includes a cash payout and area share, reinforcing L&T Realty’s focus on Mumbai’s prime micro-markets.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
L&T Realty acquires land rights at Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road for a Rs 448.6 crore commercial project, strengthening its Mumbai real estate footprint | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: L&T Realty Developers Limited has acquired land rights in Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road through a deed of assignment executed on January 9, according to property records accessed by Propstack, a leading commercial property information provider.

Transaction details

The land rights have been assigned by AVA Smart City LLP for a total consideration of Rs 448.6 crore. Of this, Rs 300 crore has been paid as a cash payout, while the remaining value has been structured as an area share component, comprising 55,000 sq ft of RERA carpet non-residential (commercial) space, along with proportionate car parking rights. Stamp duty of Rs 2.69 crore was paid.

Prime redevelopment corridor

FPJ Shorts
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
'Insightful, Productive And Empowering': 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey Meets Minister Of Education Dharmendra Pradhan
Top 7 World's Best Honeymoon Destinations By TripAdvisor, 4 Near India- Check Out
Top 7 World's Best Honeymoon Destinations By TripAdvisor, 4 Near India- Check Out
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Thane’s Masunda Lake Comes Alive As Migratory Seagulls Arrive From Europe And America, Drawing Large Crowds
Thane’s Masunda Lake Comes Alive As Migratory Seagulls Arrive From Europe And America, Drawing Large Crowds

The transaction pertains to a land parcel located at Khatri Estate on Elphinstone Road, one of Mumbai’s key commercial and redevelopment corridors.

Land parcel size

According to the documents, the total land area measures 6,474 sq yards, equivalent to 5,413.08 sq metres, or approximately 1.34 acres.

Also Watch:

Read Also
L&T Technology Services Reports ₹3,026 Million Profit & ₹29,235 Million Revenue In Q3 FY26
article-image

Real estate hub

Lower Parel and the adjoining Elphinstone Road belt have emerged as major real estate hubs over the last decade, attracting large-scale residential and commercial developments due to their central location and connectivity. The latest acquisition underlines L&T Realty’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in Mumbai’s prime micro-markets.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6...
Mumbai Real Estate News: L&T Realty Acquires Lower Parel–Elphinstone Road Land Rights For ₹448.6...
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
Lack Of Clear Decision-Making Is Crippling Pakistan’s Economy: Report
BHEL Shelves Varanasi Plant Plan As Board Reassesses Capital Investment Strategy
BHEL Shelves Varanasi Plant Plan As Board Reassesses Capital Investment Strategy
Havells India Q3 Profit Rises 8% YoY To ₹300 Crore, Revenue Jumps 17% Sequentially
Havells India Q3 Profit Rises 8% YoY To ₹300 Crore, Revenue Jumps 17% Sequentially
IMF Raises India’s GDP Growth Forecast To 7.3 Per Cent For FY26 On Strong Economic Momentum
IMF Raises India’s GDP Growth Forecast To 7.3 Per Cent For FY26 On Strong Economic Momentum