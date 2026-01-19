 Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines Mumbai’s World-Class Vision
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was warmly welcomed in Davos by the Marathi community, who sang the state song and greeted him with traditional 'ovalan'. He thanked the diaspora, announced the Maha-NRI Forum to strengthen global Marathi ties, praised their global success, and vowed to transform Mumbai into one of the world's most advanced cities in five years.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Davos (Switzerland): The Maharashtra State Song filled the air in Davos today as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived to attend the World Economic Forum. The Marathicommunity in Switzerland welcomed him with great enthusiasm, bringing alive the spirit of Maharashtra through traditional attire, customs, and cultural expressions that created a truly memorable atmosphere, a release said.

The warmth of the welcome was evident from the moment the Chief Minister arrived in Zurich earlier in the day for his five-day visit. At Davos, the Marathi-speaking community gathered to receive him in quintessentially Maharashtrian style, complete with the traditional ovalan a gesture of reverence and affection. The rendition of the Maharashtra State Song marked a deeply moving moment, connecting the diaspora with their cultural roots.

Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the community for their gracious and spirited reception. India's Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, formally received the Chief Minister, while Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu also met him to extend their congratulations on the recent sweeping victory in Maharashtra's municipal elections.

Throughout his interactions with community members and well-wishers, the resounding success in the municipal polls emerged as a recurring theme of celebration. At the programme organized by the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal, a banner reading "Swagat Devabhau" (Welcome, Devabhau) set a tone of personal warmth and pride.

Addressing the gathering at the welcome programme organized by Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal, Switzerland, Chief Minister Fadnavis spoke about the State Government's initiative to establish the Maha-NRI Forum. This platform, he explained, aims to strengthen ties with the global Marathi diaspora while uplifting the shared values of Swadesh (homeland), Swadharma (values), and Swabhasha (language) to new heights.

"The foundation of any true progress lies in preserving our cultural heritage," the Chief Minister said. "Material advancement flows naturally from this cultural strength. We are now embarking on ambitious and concrete plans for Mumbai's development. In the next five years, our Mumbai will stand among the most advanced urban centres globally, surpassing even the capitals of developed nations." Reflecting on the Marathi presence worldwide, CM Fadnavis observed that Maharashtrians have made their mark across the globe.

"Wherever you go, you find the Marathi community progressing with distinction. Their identity is built on hard work and trustworthiness qualities that inspire pride in all of us." During the programme, Amol Savarkar, Coordinator of the International Marathi Forum, shared an encouraging initiative: the organization has begun introducing Marathi language classes in various schools across Switzerland. The Chief Minister commended this effort, emphasizing its vital role in keeping the language alive for future generations.

The event captured not just the formalities of an official visit, but the vibrancy of a community celebrating its identity, its leader, and its recent triumphs. As Davos prepares to host global conversations on economic progress, Maharashtra's presence there begins with a powerful reminder that cultural roots and material prosperity walk hand in hand. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

