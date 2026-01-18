Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, where he is set to present Maharashtra’s growth story and engage with global leaders on investment and development opportunities.



Sharing updates on social media platform X, Fadnavis said he was travelling to Davos with Maharashtra’s blessings and a clear resolve to strengthen the state’s position as India’s growth engine on the global stage. He expressed optimism about creating newer MahaGrowth stories through interactions at the forum.

🏔️ Zurich it is!



🛬 Landed in Zurich, Switzerland, for the #WEF26 'Davos Summit 2026'.

All set to engage with the world on ideas that shape Maharashtra's future.



🛬 #WEF26 'दावोस समिट 2026' साठी झ्युरिक, स्वित्झर्लंड येथे पोहोचलो.

महाराष्ट्राचे उज्ज्वल भविष्य घडवणाऱ्या… pic.twitter.com/P68YCgcyZx — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 18, 2026

Pitching Magnetic Maharashtra globally



The chief minister highlighted that the focus of his visit would be to promote Magnetic Maharashtra, the state government’s flagship investment and development vision. At WEF 2026, Fadnavis is expected to participate in high level discussions with business leaders, policymakers and investors from across the world.



Maharashtra’s strengths, including its industrial base, skilled workforce, infrastructure network and progressive policies, will be showcased during the summit. Sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, renewable energy and innovation driven enterprises are likely to be at the centre of conversations.

Engagements at Davos Summit 2026



After landing in Zurich, Fadnavis posted that he was all set to engage with the world on ideas that would shape Maharashtra’s future. The World Economic Forum is seen as a key platform for Indian states to attract global capital and partnerships, and Maharashtra has traditionally been a strong contender for foreign investments.



The state government is aiming to build on this momentum by strengthening ties with multinational companies and exploring long term collaborations that can generate employment and boost economic growth.

Union ministers welcome CM in Zurich



Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met Chief Minister Fadnavis upon his arrival at Zurich Airport. The two ministers congratulated him on the recent victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, acknowledging the mandate received by his leadership.

🇮🇳🇨🇭 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met CM Devendra Fadnavis on his arrival at Zurich Airport in Switzerland. They congratulated CM Fadnavis on recent victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections.



18-1-2026 📍Zurich,… pic.twitter.com/ov688FG9qL — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 18, 2026





The meetings in Davos over the coming days are expected to reinforce Maharashtra’s global economic footprint and underline its ambition to remain at the forefront of India’s development journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/