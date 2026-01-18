 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. He is set to present the state’s growth story and promote Magnetic Maharashtra while engaging with global leaders, investors and policymakers to attract investments and strengthen Maharashtra’s position as India’s growth engine.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
IANS X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, where he is set to present Maharashtra’s growth story and engage with global leaders on investment and development opportunities.

Sharing updates on social media platform X, Fadnavis said he was travelling to Davos with Maharashtra’s blessings and a clear resolve to strengthen the state’s position as India’s growth engine on the global stage. He expressed optimism about creating newer MahaGrowth stories through interactions at the forum.

Pitching Magnetic Maharashtra globally

The chief minister highlighted that the focus of his visit would be to promote Magnetic Maharashtra, the state government’s flagship investment and development vision. At WEF 2026, Fadnavis is expected to participate in high level discussions with business leaders, policymakers and investors from across the world.

Maharashtra’s strengths, including its industrial base, skilled workforce, infrastructure network and progressive policies, will be showcased during the summit. Sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, renewable energy and innovation driven enterprises are likely to be at the centre of conversations.

Engagements at Davos Summit 2026

After landing in Zurich, Fadnavis posted that he was all set to engage with the world on ideas that would shape Maharashtra’s future. The World Economic Forum is seen as a key platform for Indian states to attract global capital and partnerships, and Maharashtra has traditionally been a strong contender for foreign investments.

The state government is aiming to build on this momentum by strengthening ties with multinational companies and exploring long term collaborations that can generate employment and boost economic growth.

Union ministers welcome CM in Zurich

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu met Chief Minister Fadnavis upon his arrival at Zurich Airport. The two ministers congratulated him on the recent victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, acknowledging the mandate received by his leadership.

FPJ Shorts
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026
CTET 2026 Admit Card To Be Issued Soon; Exam On February 8
CTET 2026 Admit Card To Be Issued Soon; Exam On February 8
Karan Aujla Controversy: 'They Jump To Shame A Woman', Ms Gori Reacts To Parul Gulati's Video Supporting Tauba Tauba Singer
Karan Aujla Controversy: 'They Jump To Shame A Woman', Ms Gori Reacts To Parul Gulati's Video Supporting Tauba Tauba Singer
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY Patil Stadium



The meetings in Davos over the coming days are expected to reinforce Maharashtra’s global economic footprint and underline its ambition to remain at the forefront of India’s development journey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Mumbai: 50 Schoolchildren From Dharavi Experience First-Ever Live Women's Premier League Match At DY...
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical...
Shunya Bridge On Mumbai Metro Line 2B Takes Final Zero Shape, Honouring Aryabhata’s Mathematical...
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of...
Students Hold Sit In Protest At Mumbai University Kalina Campus Over Delay And Sudden Refusal Of...
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Mumbai: AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, & Shaan Pay Homage To Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa...
Raj Purohit's Death: From Devendra Fadnavis To Nitin Gadkari, Leaders Pay Tribute To BJP Stalwart
Raj Purohit's Death: From Devendra Fadnavis To Nitin Gadkari, Leaders Pay Tribute To BJP Stalwart