Maharashtra News: MSHRC Pulls Up Jail Authorities Over Non-Compliance, Seeks Affidavits And Additional Reports In Custodial Torture Complaint

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission pulls up jail authorities for non-compliance while hearing a custodial torture complaint | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has expressed serious concern over the conduct of prison authorities in a custodial torture complaint filed by inmate Altaf (Aftab) Mohd. Khalid Shaikh, following repeated lapses in representation, missing documents, and inadequate responses from jail officials.

Officials absent during hearing

During the hearing held through video conferencing, the complainant appeared online, while Pravin Mohodkar, Jailor Group–II from the DIG Prison Office, Nagpur, was present in the virtual hearing.

However, the Commission noted that no responsible officer from Thane Central Prison—where the alleged torture took place—was present. Instead, the prisoner was produced by a havaldar who was unfamiliar with the case.

“The Jail Authorities of Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai are unable to understand our queries. All concerned Jail Authorities should appear before this Commission physically for arguing the case with all related documents,” the order copy reads.

Commission directs physical appearance

The Commission remarked that the jail authorities from Taloja Central Prison were unable to understand the queries raised by the Bench, prompting it to direct that all concerned jail officials must appear physically before the Commission with complete records for effective arguments.

The jail authorities were also instructed to ensure the presence of the complainant prisoner through video conferencing.

Earlier hearings and inquiry report

In earlier hearings, the complainant appeared online, while officials from the DIG Prison Office, Nagpur, and Taloja Central Prison were present.

During the proceedings, Police Inspector Waman Tukaram Nimle submitted an inquiry report dated July 29, 2024, prepared by DIG Prison (East), Nagpur, Swati Sathe, which was taken on record.

Medical evidence overlooked

The Commission noted that the report failed to mention a medical certificate dated June 28, 2024, issued by Maharashtra Bhushan Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Hospital, Panvel, which clearly recorded injuries sustained by the complainant.

Allegations of assault

As per the complaint, the inmate alleged that in March 2024, he was assaulted by Sambhaji Pise, Jailor Group–II. The allegation was supported by photographs showing visible injury marks on his body, submitted before the Commission.

