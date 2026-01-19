Maharashtra News: State Human Rights Commission Dismisses Complaint By Gangster Girish Nair’s Wife Against Prison Officials

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 19: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has dismissed a complaint filed by Sneha Nair, wife of notorious gangster and serial offender Girish Kumaran Nair, who had alleged that prison officials threatened her husband while he was undergoing treatment at Sir J. J. Hospital.

Allegations against prison officials

Sneha Nair had accused Anand Tengale, Superintendent of Byculla Prison, along with prison staff Ramchandra Jaybhaye and Anil Metkari, of visiting the jail ward of J. J. Hospital on July 26, 2025, at around 10.45 pm and threatening her husband with “dire consequences”.

Commission finds no merit

However, the commission, after examining the reports submitted by the prison authorities, rejected the complaint, observing that no such incident had taken place.

In its order, the commission noted that the allegations were contradicted by official records and duty rosters submitted before it. “The report submitted by the Superintendent, Byculla District Prison (Class–I), Shri Ashok Karkar, reveals that no such incident as alleged in the complaint has taken place,” the order stated.

The commission further recorded that Jaybhaye and Metkari were posted as prison constables on duty at the J. J. Hospital prison ward on the relevant date, while Anand Tengale was holding the additional charge of Superintendent of Byculla Prison.

Refusal to follow security procedures

According to the report, the altercation occurred after Nair allegedly refused to comply with mandatory security procedures.

“As per the provisions of the Prison Manual, every person entering the prison ward is required to undergo physical frisking. However, the complainant’s husband refused to submit to frisking and entered into an altercation with the two employees deployed on duty,” the commission observed.

It added that the superintendent merely instructed Nair to follow lawful directions and cooperate with prison authorities.

“At no point of time was any threat of dire consequences extended to him,” the order clarified.

Background of the accused

Girish Nair was admitted to Sir J. J. Hospital after he sustained serious injuries in an alleged assault inside the prison.

According to jail authorities, Nair was attacked by co-accused Shamil Nachan and Sharad Landge using a sharp-edged tin piece concealed beneath a pillow. The incident prompted heightened security concerns within the prison system.

Nair, a known history-sheeter, was arrested in August 2023 by the Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, two months after he allegedly led his gang in an armed attack on a Naigaon-based real-estate developer.

Apart from multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code, Nair has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for allegedly unleashing terror in the region.

Other cases linked

Meanwhile, Shamil Nachan is facing prosecution in a separate case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The charges against Nachan and 10 other accused include criminal conspiracy, theft for committing terrorist acts, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

