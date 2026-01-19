Mumbai Real Estate Fraud Case: Complaint Filed Against 4 For Cheating Of ₹11.97 Crore Over Alleged Fake Partnership Promise

A complaint has been filed alleging cheating of Rs 11.97 crore in a fake partnership deal involving a Mumbai real estate businessman | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: A major cheating case involving nearly Rs 12 crore has come to light after a real estate businessman lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that four individuals defrauded him under the pretext of making him a 50 per cent partner in their company.

Details of complainant and accused

As per the FIR, the complainant, Vimal Mohanlal Jain (52), a real estate businessman, is a resident of Mazgaon. The accused persons have been identified as Girish Sakariya, Sanjay Sakariya, Pinesh Sakariya and Nirmal Sakariya, all residents of Navjeevan Society, D.B. Marg, Mumbai.

Period, place and amount involved

The period of offence is between 2020 and August 2021, and the place of offence is the office of Naman Globe Company, located near Bombay Hospital, Churchgate. The total amount allegedly cheated is Rs 11,97,50,000 (Rs 11 crore 97 lakh 50 thousand).

Alleged modus operandi

According to the complaint, between 2020 and 2021, the four accused allegedly conspired together and lured the complainant with assurances of making him a 50 per cent partner in their company, promising high returns worth crores of rupees.

On this assurance, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 8,78,50,000 to the accused through various bank transactions. However, the amount was never returned, resulting in substantial financial loss and breach of trust.

Associate also allegedly cheated

Additionally, the complainant alleged that the accused also exploited his associate, Gaurav Arora, by taking full advantage of the project but failing to pay the contractually agreed amount of Rs 3,19,00,000. Together, the alleged financial loss to Jain and Arora amounts to Rs 11,97,50,000.

EOW registers offence

Based on the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police have registered an offence against the accused under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

