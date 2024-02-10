'Won't Let India Become Hindu Pakistan,' Says Journalist Nikhil Wagle After Being Attacked For His Offensive Words Against PM Modi & L K Advani

Nikhil Wagle | X

A day after a group of BJP workers threw ink and broke the windows of a car in which journalist Nikhil Wagle was travelling in Pune, Nikhil Wagle took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted his first reaction to the incident. Calling it a cowardly attack, he said that he is ready to risk his life to save India from becoming a Hindu pakistan.

The post that is in Marathi after translation says, "Yesterday death stood at the door. I survived only because of your love. Asim Sarode, who did not back down even if the broken glass fell to avoid hurting me, Vaibhav, our charioteer who risked his life to drive our car, Ad Shriya who took the attack from the front seat, Vishwambhar who supported me till the end, Bunty who fought the attackers with two hands on the road, Bhakti Kumbar. And how can I repay the debt of countless activists? Rahul Dambale, who played hands with the BJP goon, Prashantada Jagtap's Kumak.. Nitin Vaidya who took the risk to bring me to Mumbai.. Let's name someone?"

प्रिय मित्र- मैत्रिणीनो, भावांनो-बहिणींनो,



काल मृत्यू दारात उभा राहिला होता. केवळ तुमच्या प्रेमामुळे वाचलो.



मला इजा होऊ नये म्हणून काचांचे तुकडे रुतले तरी मागे न हटणारा असीम सरोदे.,जीवाची बाजी लावून आमची गाडी हाकणारा आमचा सारथी वैभव, पुढच्या सीटवर बसून हल्ला अंगावर घेणारी ॲड… — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) February 10, 2024

He said, "I am indebted to everyone. Digested six attacks so far. Yesterday's attack was the worst. Stones, sticks, hockey sticks, rods, eggs, ink were all used. We were chased four times in just half an hour and surrounded. The attack took place with the connivance of the police. It is my belief that we all survived yesterday only with the blessings of Phule-Ambedkar. Now the next life is for you. We will conquer Maharashtra to defeat fascism."

He further wrote, "We have no culture to fear such cowardly attacks. I am saying here that I will risk my life again so that this country does not become a Hindu Pakistan. I can never repay all of you. You all worked hard to make yesterday's meeting a success..how can we thank you? Does not call much. Still not recovered from yesterday's shock. After talking to you in detail in the evening"

Full video of the ghastly attack on Nikhil Wagle, Asim Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary in Pune.



You can clearly hear the attackers saying, "Drag Wagle out of the car."



BJP had threatened to disrupt the public meeting, and yet police couldn't prevent it. pic.twitter.com/q0UQrFT3NZ — Parth MN (@parthpunter) February 9, 2024

A video of the incident purportedly showed BJP workers surrounding the car, throwing ink at the vehicle and breaking its windscreen and window panes with rods. The mob was also heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.